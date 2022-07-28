Inter training: Mano works with 13 line players and feeds doubts to face Galo | International

Mano Menezes continued Inter’s preparation to face Atlético-MG. On Wednesday morning, the coach gave clues about the base of the team that he intends to send to the field, but he still harbors doubts in the defense, midfield and attack. The return of Bustos and Renê to the starting lineup is confirmed.

The activity was divided into three parts. Under the command of physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira, the athletes performed a series of warm-up exercises. Afterwards, they went to the other field of the CT of Parque Gigante, where Mano was, for technical and tactical work. The third moment took place behind closed doors.

Line players were separated into two groups. On one side, Bustos, Renê, Vitão, Moledo, Mercado, Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena, Johnny, Mauricio, Pedro Henrique, Wanderson and Alemão. Elsewhere in the field, the reserves performed similar work on a reduced field as well.

Alan Patrick and Taison, recovering from muscle injuries, and Caio Vidal, undergoing treatment for a sprained left ankle, performed exercises at the gym and then went to the pitch to continue the process of physical transition.

1 of 1 Mano Menezes in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Mano Menezes in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

Even with the decisive game against Melgar next week, the base team to face Galo will be maintained. Sparing players, at first, is a discarded idea. There are occasional doubts in the three sectors of the field. It is certain that Bustos and Renê return to the sides.

In the defense, Moledo, Mercado and Vitão are vying for two spots. Mano has adopted the rotation for the men of the position and still doesn’t have a defined starting duo. The boy Kaique Rocha runs on the outside in this dispute. Roberto, who has been training with the main group, will not be used at first.

In the middle, Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena are starters. It remains to be seen if the team will have three forwards – Pedro Henrique, Wanderson and Alemão – or if another midfielder – Mauricio or Johnny – will be in the sector. Mano admitted, after the defeat to Palmeiras, that the 24-year-old striker is the team’s starter.

The likely Inter have: Daniel; Bustos, Moledo, Mercado (Vitão) and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena; Pedro Henrique, Wanderson (Mauricio or Johnny) and Alemão.

Click here and become a member