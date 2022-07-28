Intern Convinced Suspect of Killing Wife and Baby to Confess to Crime | Brazil

Reproduction – 07.28.2022 Jessica Ballock and her son Theo were found dead. Kelber Pereira is suspected of the crime

Arrested on suspicion of killing his wife and just three-month-old son in Blumenau, 28-year-old Kelber Henrique Pereira sought out a law firm this Monday in search of legal advice and was convinced to record a video of the confession that circulates. on social media~, according to delegate Ronnie Esteves, responsible for investigating the case.

Esteves told GLOBO that the investigated refused to comply with the lawyers’ initial recommendation to turn himself in to the police. After the contact, a 42-year-old intern at the office made contact with the suspect and convinced him to make the recording and hand over the eldest son to someone else.

Kelber, who was arrested on Tuesday night in Paulínia, in the state of São Paulo, agreed “after much insistence” to hand over the child, aged one year and ten months. According to the delegate, the intern and two other people went to Munhoz, in Minas Gerais, where they left the boy in the care of his paternal grandmother.

In the video, the investigated justifies the crime with the allegation that he had been drinking on Saturday afternoon and that this led him to use drugs. He says he has no memory of the time of the murders. According to the Civil Police of Santa Catarina, investigations into the double homicide continue. Kelber has already passed the custody hearing and should be transferred to the state of Santa Catarina in the next few days.

The bodies of the mother and newborn son were found on Monday morning after an anonymous phone call alerted police of the crime. According to authorities, mother and son were found beheaded in a bedroom of the apartment.

“The police received a call around 10 am informing that there was a dead woman at the scene. They (the police) tried to make contact with the resident, but as they were unsuccessful, they entered. , pointing out that the bodies were in a closed room.

This Wednesday, the State Court of Justice (TJ-SP) maintained the suspect’s temporary arrest. He is also investigated for the death of a call girl in the municipality of Gaspar, in the interior of Santa Catarina, on April 23 this year.

