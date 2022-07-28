Investor concern about Lula’s victory is exaggerated

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) – Brazil could slip into recession in the fourth quarter of this year as slowing growth dampens inflation in the country, former Central Bank governor Fabio Kanczuk said on Wednesday.

He said interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve will reduce US inflation, which should lead to lower durable goods prices in Brazil and give the BC more flexibility in cutting rates.

“Financial conditions in Brazil have been tight for a long time. We already have everything to have some kind of recession in Brazil. This is taking much longer than we expected,” the former BC Monetary Policy director told Reuters Global Markets Forum .

Kanczuk, who left the BC at the end of last year, said that, with the payment of Emergency Aid boosted by a congressional decision, it is difficult to imagine a recession scenario in the third quarter. “So, best guess, in the fourth quarter you see a big slowdown in the economy. And then you have recession, fourth quarter of this year, first quarter of next year. That implies a high GDP this year and a low GDP next year.”

Inflation in Brazil hit 11.39% in mid-July, well above the Central Bank’s 3.5% target, but policymakers risk tightening the rate too much if a recession causes prices to drop sharply. to the consumer, said Kanczuk, currently head of macroeconomics at ASA Investments.

“Monetary policymakers, myself included, have been very optimistic about (controlling) inflation, and we can make the same ‘upside down’ mistake.”

Kanczuk expects the Central Bank to raise the Selic rate by 50 basis points at its August meeting, to 13.75%, and will likely continue with 25 basis points increments, until it ends the upward cycle with the basic rate at 14, 25%.

As the country prepares for presidential elections in October, Kanczuk said investor concerns about the possible election of leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are overblown.

“Lula is very pragmatic,” Kanczuk said, adding that his policies would not “create a problem in terms of debt sustainability or crazy monetary policy.”

He projects that Brazil will grow 2% this year, as the aid measures temporarily bolster the economy, and 0% in 2023, as the effect of the stimulus wanes.

Economists polled by Reuters in July had expected growth of around 0.8% next year.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bangalore; additional reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasília)