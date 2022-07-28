Iron ore hits 4-week high with more positive scenario for demand in China

Iron ore futures hit four-week highs on Thursday, extending their rally to a fifth session, buoyed by rebounding steel margins in China and hopes of a solid economic recovery for the world’s biggest steelmaker in the US. third quarter.

Steel prices also gained, hitting two-week highs in Shanghai, after a Financial Times report said China will help cash-strapped developers by issuing 1 trillion yuan ($148.3 billion) in loans for stalled projects.

The most-traded iron ore contract due in September on China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange ended day trading up 7.2% at 793.50 yuan ($117.67) a tonne. , after hitting its strongest level since June 30 at 798.50 yuan.

September iron ore on the Singapore exchange rose 6.2% to $119.35 a tonne, also the highest level since June 30.

Twelve blast furnaces in China resumed operations as margins improved, Chinese metals information provider SMM said, although dozens remained closed for weeks as weak steel demand and low prices recently slashed profits.

Iron ore and other steel ingredients have now been supported by what analysts at Zhongzhou Futures called a “sharp rebound” in margins and upbeat Chinese economic data, with industrial production and profits rebounding in June.

“The impact of accelerating pro-growth policy measures will lead to a solid economic recovery in Q3, suggesting that the operating environment for industrial companies is likely to improve steadily,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

More promises of pro-growth policies can be expected from China’s Politburo meeting later this month, where leaders meet to discuss policies for the rest of the year.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.5%, hot-rolled coil rose 4.3% and stainless steel rose 1.3%.

Analysts, however, have warned that risks from COVID-19 restrictions and China’s struggling real estate sector could still spur market volatility.

(with Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related