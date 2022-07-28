Is it clothing or lingerie? Ludmilla bets on transparency and natural neckline stands out

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/AazHB7kvI30″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The daring has arrived! Ludmilla also became a subject on social media because of her participation in “MTV Meow” during the night of this Tuesday (26). On her Instagram, the singer published photos of the chosen look and enchanted netizens, as always!

With a sensual and lace jumpsuit, Lud bet on a model with feather details by Alexandre Vorgo. The singer took great care in the transparency from head to toe and left the highlight for her sculptural body, which was even more evident in the look.

Making a huge success on the web, Ludmilla had several compliments from the followers for the clicks. “Goddess”, none other than the influencer Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, reacted. “Sealed too much with this devastating look”, fired another internet user in the comments. “Beautiful”, praised another fan.

Ludmilla blocks Luciano Huck on WhatsApp and generates climate

No one expected this! Recently, Ludmilla shared a fun story with her Instagram followers. The singer impressed by reporting an event with none other than presenter Luciano Huck.

At the time, Lud said he accidentally blocked Huck, thinking it was someone trying to impersonate him. The singer revealed a video showing the print in which she shows the conversation with the presenter and amused fans with her pearl.

“Guys, what about me who blocked Huck yesterday thinking he was a fake? But it was him,” the singer said on Instagram Stories. Lud continued: “Damn, I was texting here to see if it was true. I thought it was a prank,” she confessed. “Synchronicity. I’m going to unlock it, I’m dying of laughter”.

