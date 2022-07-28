Is Nubank raffling up to R$10,000 for its customers?

Nubank created the “Tudo no Roxinho” campaign. Through the initiative, the fintech is holding raffles worth R$10,000 to customers. Check out how to participate!

Recently, Nubank created the “Tudo no Roxinho” campaign. Through the initiative, the institution is holding four draws worth R$10,000 to customers. And the best: the campaign will extend until August.

In addition, at the end of the promotion, the fintech must draw a unique prize of R$ 300 thousand. See below for details of the promotion.

To participate in the campaign, the customer needs to access the credit card area on the Nubank app, and sign up for the “Tudo no Roxinho” option. Then just accept the terms and conditions. You also need to enter the 4-digit password.

After completing this step, the app presents three objectives for customers to fulfill in order to win lucky tickets. When performing the first, the candidate gets 1 lucky number, on the second 5 numbers, and on the third 10. Furthermore, the goals are cumulative.

In the end, customers will be able to win 16 lucky numbers. According to Nubank, the goals are customized according to the customer’s pre-approved limit, as well as their profile. The promotion started on the 16th of May and runs until the 31st of July.

Nubank must draw 13 gold bar certificates worth R$10,000, in addition to the grand prize of R$300,000.

Draw dates

June 18, 2022 : 1st draw, with calculation on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;

: 1st draw, with calculation on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm; July 20, 2022 : 2nd draw, with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

: 2nd draw, with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm; August 17, 2022 : 3rd draw, with calculation carried out on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

: 3rd draw, with calculation carried out on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm; August 20, 2022: 4th draw, with calculation on August 23, 2022 at 3 pm.

