‘It was just a body’, says Mena Suvari about sexual abuse

Last year, Mena Suvari, 43, released her book “The Great Peace: A Memoir” shortly after giving birth to her son. According to the actress of “American Beauty”, she was suffering from postpartum depression and needed to vent about some events in her life, such as the suffering of being a victim of sexual abuse and drug addiction.

“I needed to express myself. I needed to clean it up to move on… I really wanted to let it go”, highlighted the artist. In the book, she also dealt with an abusive relationship and older men who are “predatory”.

According to the famous, cinema was one of those responsible for her sexualization. After all, she has always acted in roles as the teenage sex object, as in the movies “American Pie” and “American Beauty”.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actress commented that she was raped at age 12 by a friend of one of her older brothers. The young man encouraged him to have sex and then told his schoolmates that the girl was a “prostitute”.

Mena Suvari recalls that the moment was traumatic and she lost hope. “It took my life. I think it was just an over-confirmation that nobody would save me, nobody would do anything for me,” she confessed.

Shortly thereafter, the artist lived in an abusive relationship, in which she was cursed and mistreated. To deal with the situation, she started using drugs. “I wasn’t being loved. I was just a body, a receptacle for your desires. [do companheiro]scored”.

Married to Michael Hope since 2018, Mena Suvari continued to work in films and series, but also dedicated her time to writing the book. For her, the process of writing the work was cathartic and important, despite being painful.