“It’s pissing”; Viih Tube can’t contain bladder, stars in hilarious scene and entertains the web

Who recorded the moment was the mother of the influencer, who shared the unusual scene on social networks

Not even the most travel-used digital influencer could wait for that. But happened. Viih Tube starred in a hilarious and unimaginable scene in faraway lands, this Wednesday (27). She is on a trip to Dubai with her mother, Viviane Tube, where, a simple trip to the mall, yielded moments of great despair… and endless laughter.

The ex-BBB Viih Tube was shopping with her mother when an uncontrollable urge to go to the bathroom came. So uncontrollable that the influencer couldn’t hold back and ended up doing her business in the middle of the mall. It’s just that when she was having fun with the family, she ended up releasing loud laughs and that was also the pee.

Who recorded the moment was her mother, Viviane, who shared the unusual scene in the Stories of her Instagram account. “The person laughs so hard they’re pissing. Hurry up, go to the bathroom. Peeing with Gucci in hand, mercy. It doesn’t match.”said the mother, laughing at the blonde, while Viih tried to hold her bladder.

The influencer soon tried to explain herself and revealed that it is not uncommon to happen: “Guys, when I have these fits of laughter I pee real, okay? I pulled my aunt and she really pissed. I swear, guys, we can’t laugh that much, no”delivered the young woman, after the scene, to say the least, embarrassing.