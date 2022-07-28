“I’ve never been vaccinated and I’m alive to this day”

posted on 7/27/2022 2:15 PM / updated on 7/27/2022 2:16 PM



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

In a meeting at the headquarters of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) in Brasília, to an audience with medical leaders, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended actions by his government in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic that killed more than 677,000 Brazilians. The Chief Executive also returned to defending medicines without scientific proof, such as chloroquine for the treatment of the virus.

“We chose ministers without political bias. I believe that these actions helped us a lot through the pandemic, with casualties, yes, we are sorry, but we went through the pandemic. In 2020 we spent R$ 700 billion to serve governors, mayors, our health system .and we survived”.

Bolsonaro repeated defending the autonomy of doctors as an argument for the use of chloroquine and ivermectin. “I had a very strong experience of political interference in medical autonomy. The doctor, in my opinion, has to do everything to try to save a life. In the face of the unknown, autonomy is part of your activity. You know better than I believe that many drugs are discovered by chance. Even the one for sexual impotence was there “, he claimed. In yet another denialist onslaught, Bolsonaro said that he was never vaccinated against the disease and that he is still alive today.

“We buy vaccine for everyone, voluntarily. I never required a vaccination passport or charged anything from anyone, especially because I never got vaccinated. I understand that this is freedom and democracy. It’s my right. And I am alive to this day,” she claimed.

The Chief Executive also criticized members of the Covid CPI, such as the chairman of the commission, Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who he referred to as “Randolfe Fala Fino Rodrigues” . When Bolsonaro mocked the senators, the doctors laughed and applauded. At the end of the entire speech, they applauded, stood up and there were shouts of “myth”

“We must be zealous for politics. I could have ended the CPI of the Pandemic quickly. With the amendment of the honest Omar Aziz and Ronildo Calheiros, brother of the honest Renan Calheiros, whose rapporteur was a specialist in intergalactic medicine, Randolfe ‘Fala Fino’ Rodrigues There was an amendment by them allowing mayors and governors to buy vaccine anywhere in the world without Anvisa certification and without bidding. With all due respect, I studied. Whether it was because of that or not it was for me, it may not be, here in Brazil it was practically forbidden to talk about early treatment”, he amended.

Without naming names, the president took the opportunity to sting the judiciary. “The pandemic was an example for all of us of how we should be more and more zealous with politics. Our life passes through Parliament, through the Executive and through another Power, which has been legislating a lot in the last three years”.

And it launched attacks against the electoral system. “Everything evolves except the polling stations, they need to evolve. We will not touch on that subject here. But to tell you that, modestly, I do my best, I listen to people, we’ve been without corruption complaints for 3 and a half years, except for Covaxin, which I didn’t buy and was filed. We try to give the best”, he justified.

To doctors, Bolsonaro also preached about ‘freedom’ being as or more important than life. “With all due respect, something so important that life itself or more important is our freedom. It’s no use being healthy, very well”, he said, being cheered.

He indirectly asked for votes of confidence from the category in the October elections. “We will be judged by what we did here on earth as well as what we could have done and not done. The omission, in my opinion, is as serious as a badly done action”.

Finally, he recalled the stab he received in the pre-campaign and thanked him for having his life saved. “Thank you so much, through your hands my life was saved. I believe that above your hand is the hand of God,” she concluded.