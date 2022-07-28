‘I’ve never seen such a great mobilization of the business community in politics’, says Walter Schalka, president of Suzano

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on ‘I’ve never seen such a great mobilization of the business community in politics’, says Walter Schalka, president of Suzano 1 Views

For Schalka, Brazil needs pacification: “it is essential to discuss the real problems that Brazil has, which are very serious” edit




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

ArcelorMittal announces purchase of CSP for US$ 2.2 billion – Victor Ximenes

ArcelorMittal, a steel and mining company, announced to the market, this Thursday morning (28), an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved