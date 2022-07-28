‘I’ve never seen such a great mobilization of the business community in politics’, says Walter Schalka, president of Suzano

For Schalka, Brazil needs pacification: “it is essential to discuss the real problems that Brazil has, which are very serious” edit

247 – President of Suzano, a company in the pulp and paper sector, Walter Schalka told the State of S. Paulo that the mobilization of businessmen around political issues has never been greater. In recent days, Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) signed the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”.

“I have never seen, in my personal experience, the mobilization in the business world that I am seeing right now. It seems that everyone has become aware of the relevant role we have. Our votes are the same as everyone else’s. But we can be leaders of opinion and clearly put (our positions) for all Brazilians. That was very clear”, he declared.

For Schalka, Brazil needs pacification. “We have to seek the pacification of Brazil, the return of hope and the reunification of families and WhatsApp groups, instead of the polarization we are experiencing. In this context, it is essential to discuss the real problems that Brazil has, which are very serious.” They need to go through structuring solutions. We have to resolve the issue of education, which, despite being universal, is of low quality. We need to resolve social inequality and lack of employment, as well as the administrative inefficiency of the Brazilian State. We have an opportunity on the environmental issue, which is tremendous. We need to get out of the small discussion of one against the other and build a pro-Brazil solution”.

