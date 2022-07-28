Ivete Sangalo comments on her son’s post selling video games

Being the son of a Brazilian music star was not enough for Marcelo, 12 years old, son of Ivete Sangalo, to have everything he wanted. Some time ago, he viralized a post of the boy selling his video game, so he could buy a new surfboard. The presenter of “Pipoca da Ivete”, said recently that she is waiting for invitations from Globo to act in soap operas.

In an interview with the podcast “Fala, Brasólho”, Ivete reported how she raises her children, she is also the mother of 4-year-old twins Helena and Marina. “It’s not about money, it’s about choices. Marcelo knows he can have it, but I have to teach him to make choices,” she explained.

The singer also said that she trusts her son, and that she knows that teaching him these things will make him a better person. “These needs need to be deconstructed. And I authorized him to turn around. I believe and trust a lot in my son”

She also spoke of her son’s passion for music, and that Marcelo has been fascinated by percussion since he was little. So I think it has genetics, I believe that. I have a studio at home, he always had contact with the instruments. They had several instruments and he always played percussion. Marcelo really has a passion, making him proud to see it”, drooled the singer.

“Pipoca da Ivete” premiered last Sunday (24), and received a lot of criticism on the internet. However, going against the grain of the critics, Sônia Abrão sided with Ivete Sangalo.

“They have a cast to fill our eyes, suddenly we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. I believe it can work better than other bets for the time. A safe edit, a very well done edit. The program was recorded and did not lose momentum. It’s beautiful plastically”, praised the presenter.

The owner of “A Tarde É Sua”, said that she likes Ivete, and that she is rooting for her. “That’s what we say, it’s too early for an assessment. For a debut, it was better than we were expecting. Mission accomplished for the premiere, you can take a breather and come with everything. We are rooting for Ivete”, she concluded.

That wasn’t the same opinion as people on Twitter. Many said the attraction was lukewarm, and the stage banter was bland.