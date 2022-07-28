João Gomes reveals that Maisa asked for “a mannered” in jokes

After rumors of a relationship between João Gomes and Maisa took over social media in May, and they denied it, the singer gave details about their friendship. He revealed how they met and confessed that the actress asked him to reduce some attitudes.

João said that he met Maisa in person last year, after she attended a concert of his in São Paulo. “She sent me a message on Instagram saying that she had found a person my age to sing and be successful just like me, giving me a very good energy with what she wrote”, he reported.

Maisa and João Gomes are friends. He had already texted the actress. Today they maintain a friendship.

The artist also confessed that, in 2017, he sent her a message with statements. It was after this chat on the social network that the joke between them began.

“She came to make fun of me saying that if I liked her, I had to at least dedicate a song. When I released my new album, I was like, ‘This is it, okay?’ And then she posted a Story listening to the song. I ordered the shirt and recorded the video. But it was all warned before, she laughed a lot about it.”

Even though everything was agreed, what was a fun between the two took proportions that displeased the presenter. “One day she asked us to fix it, because everything was out of control, so we stopped playing. People don’t understand the story, which is about friendship, so it ends up taking it to the romantic side”, highlighted the singer.

In the interview, João Gomes also revealed that his heart was bitter, but he did not give reasons. “If I play João Gomes, I’ll cry myself”, he joked.