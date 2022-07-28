Jojo Todynho criticizes Caio Castro’s talk about paying the bill

Caio Castro’s speech about not liking to pay the bill in meetings is still generating discussions. Jojo Todynho detonates the actor’s comment and advises women to ‘cut Caios out of their lives’.

Women, message of the day: work, study, value yourself and get Caios out of your life. In fact, don’t even let them in.”

In addition, Jojo praises her husband, Lucas Souza: “My husband is f*ck, because he works his heart out to please me. Imagine, who earns his triple and still wants to split the bill”.

Finally, Jojo analyzes Castro’s speech: “Being a woman is expensive, having a woman even more. If you put it on the bill, it doesn’t come close to the restaurant’s bill. So, value yourself and the women you have”, he concludes. .

Jojo’s revolt took place after Caio pointed out that he was annoyed with ‘supporting’ his wife by paying the bill on dates. “What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do shit. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I’ve already paid the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already solved… Now, he asked for the bill and he didn’t move and he never asked, as if I had this role? You’re not my daughter”, he said, on the podcast “Your Brother”.