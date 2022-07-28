Jorge Jesus praises Dynamo Kiev after Fenerbahçe defeat: “It’s not just any small team” | Champions League

Eliminated from the Champions League in the preliminary phase , Fenerbahçe coach Jorge Jesus made a point of praising his tormentor. After the 2-1 defeat to Dynamo Kiev in extra time, the coach recalled that the Ukrainian team, even affected by the stoppage of football in the country with the war, has a lot of quality.

– Dinamo are an excellent team, they played last year in the same group as me, with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Benfica. To beat this team, both Barcelona and Bayern had great difficulties – said the ex-Flamengo, at a press conference.

“Dynamo is not just any small team. I’m proud of what my players have done today”, declared Jesus.

1 of 1 Jorge Jesus consoles Brazilian Lincoln after elimination of Fenerbahçe in Champions — Photo: Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Jorge Jesus consoles Brazilian Lincoln after elimination of Fenerbahçe in the Champions – Photo: Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In 2021/22, Benfica, with Jorge Jesus, drew in Kiev and beat Dinamo in Lisbon in the two games they played in the Champions League group stage. Before the two matches against Fenerbahce, the Ukrainian team had last entered the field for an official match in December last year.

Jorge Jesus regretted the sending off of Ismail Yüksek at the start of the second half and the penalty missed by Enner Valencia. The Portuguese stressed that Fenerbahçe dominated the match while all conditions were equal.

– The game has a story, like everyone else. Until the 65th minute, Fenerbahçe was the team that created the most opportunities. He made seven submissions, Dynamo one. For those who were in the stadium, when it was 11 against 11, we all believed we were going to pass. The expulsion changed everything. Normal. Not only because we have one less, but because the expulsion disorganized the team – evaluated the coach.

After signing Willian Arão, striker João Pedro, midfielder Lincoln, defender Gustavo Henrique and other players, Jorge Jesus expects more reinforcements, but admits that it will be difficult until the end of the window, at the end of August.

– Fenerbahçe started the season much earlier than all teams in Europe. It’s very difficult to make signings at this point because the teams in Europe weren’t training, and the European players don’t want to commit too early in this window. In Europe, everything is decided in the last week. It will be very difficult for any Turkish team to sign players at this time. Maybe later on it will be easier.

In the next phase, Dynamo Kiev will face Sturm Graz, from Austria. There are two more knockout matches to guarantee a place in the group stage of the Champions League. The playoffs duels, the last stage before the groups, will be defined by drawing next Tuesday, the 2nd.