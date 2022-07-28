José Leôncio unmasks Erica’s father and makes the worst of it

José Leôncio will smell “robbing” from afar in the Pantanal.

Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), will appear on the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and will make the residents of the place stand on end. The man is a politician and the father of Erica (Marcela Fetter) in wetland.

It turns out that the “King of Cattle” will use a kind of sixth sense and will identify that the father of Erica is a rogue in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi. The blonde’s return to wetland will be to tell you that you are expecting a baby Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Upon discovering that the journalist became pregnant with the heir of José Leoncioher father will not think twice about taking advantage of the situation and will set up a real coup with his daughter in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.

the character of Dan Stulbach will insist on going to the farm and demanding that Jose Lucas marry Erica. The politician will say that he will not allow his daughter to be a single mother in wetland.

However, the sudden visit of Ibrahim will keep the rancher alert. José Leoncio is smarter than he looks and you will immediately notice that the father of Erica He really cares about his assets.

During a conversation with Phylum (Dira Paes), the character of Marcos Palmeira he will say that he does not know what will become of his firstborn. “Argo tells me that my son is not seeing the hole he is getting into”the protagonist will speak of wetland.

COUP

Phylum who knows his partner better than anyone else, will say he didn’t like the girl’s father. But, that he can be carefree, because they have a lot of money and they don’t have ulterior motives, says the character of Dira Paes.

José Leoncio confess that the politician did not trust him and that he is desperate with the fate of Jose Lucasaccording to information from TV Prime. “He (Érica’s father) doesn’t seem like a very reliable guy”, will say the father of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

According to the farmer, Jose Lucas told him that the cramullion will make a shortcut to the life of the father of Erica. With that, the protagonist wetland he will be afraid, for he will not know where this shortcut will lead the politician and, consequently, his heir.