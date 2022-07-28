Juju Salimeni experienced intolerance from Nicole Bahls for being from Candomblé | celebrities

reproduction Juju Salimeni lived intolerance of Nicole Bahls for being from Candomblé

A beef is bullshit even if the protagonists of it have already made up. the case of Juju Salimeni and Nicole Bahls; Former colleagues and rivals in “Panic on TV!”, the two were even suspended because of a fight in the dressing room, after Nicole disappeared with Salimeni’s bikini. But the most serious confusion happened because of religious intolerance.

It happened after an interview with Nicole Bahls, in which she called her colleague a macumbeira and accused her of “doing work against her and sacrificing animals”. Juju salimeni says that she had the first panic attack in her life when she saw her name in a controversy and that it became the agenda of celebrity journalism.

“She gave an interview and I don’t remember everything she said, but she talked about my religion. At the time I said to her: ‘look, I’m from Candomblé’. And I still am. And I said I was going to have a religious commitment and that we stay, it depends, 3, 5 days, and I told him I was going to stay at my beauty retreat”, says Juju.

She said that Nicole, however, used the information in another way: “She gave the interview and said that I had done work for her to make her butt fall off. And I’m going to spend money there to ask for an ass to fall off?”

Juju also says that Nicole said things about her religion that generated enormous prejudice. “He said I was satanic, that I drank blood, that I killed animals… Total religious intolerance. At that time it didn’t exist, if it were today, it would be a crime. That affected me a lot. If there is prejudice today, then it was much more I was over-attacked. It caused me a lot of stress, I was super sick, and the other day I had a panic attack”, she narrated during an interview with the podcast “I get crazy”.

Today, the former panicat swears that the two are at peace: “When she went to work and I was already on the record, I arrived and said I didn’t want any problems with her, that I worked there and everything was super good. I found her, I haven’t seen her in years. And if I do, I don’t see any problem, I talk, I can participate in a program with her, normal”.