Kamilla Fialho breaks silence, exposes details about fights with Anitta and ‘journalist’s fault’: “I was saying that I…”

The former manager of “Girl From Rio” opened the game and revealed her version of some beef with the singer

Kamilla Fialho, Anitta’s former manager and CEO of K2L, participated in the podcast “Bulldog Show” and detailed some disagreements he had with the singer. During the chat, Kamilla also stated that many of the fights between them were the fault of a famous Brazilian columnist.

Still in the chat, the businesswoman commented on the controversial unauthorized biography of Anitta, in which she was marked by ‘putting drugs in the singer’s drink’. “In the book it says that I put drugs in her drink for her to do the show. Do you know what he (the writer) was referring to? shows, that was the ride, and it became ‘Kamilla puts drugs in Anitta’s drink'”said.

Also as reported by Kamilla, many of the fights between the two were caused by Leo Dias, columnist for the Metrópoles portal. “He knew that war between women was going to pay off in the newspaper. He didn’t care if either side was being harmed”she blurted out.

The famous also took the opportunity to praise her ex-husband, DJ Dennis. “The entrepreneur I became was because of Dennis. He was the one who encouraged me, put me on the path and told me where I had to go.“, she said, praising her former partner, with whom she has a daughter, the singer Tilia.