Kamilla Fialho recalls fight with Anitta and counters fake news that she put drugs in the singer’s drink

When talking about Anitta, it’s impossible not to remember the beginning with Kamilla Fialho. Just as you don’t think about the businesswoman without associating her with her ex-pupil. The two fought, the case ended up in court, there was an agreement and each went their own way. But to this day, things that happened in the time when they were flesh and nail, soul mate, heart beats, still persist in the memory of fans and the two.

Millionaire, heir and friend of celebrities: who is the businessman appointed as Isis Valverde’s new affair

Celebrities use the internet to wash their dirty clothes

One of the stories that are still remembered today, after the publication of a biography of the singer, is that Kamilla put drugs in Anitta’s drink, which the businesswoman rebuts, crediting the fact as fake news. “In the book (Anitta’s unauthorized biography) it says that I put drugs in her drink for her to do the show. Do you know what he (the writer) was referring to? For her to go to a nutritionist, nutritionist, who probably gave her some kind of supplement, because she did a lot of shows. That was the ride, and it became ‘Kamilla puts drugs in Anitta’s drink'”, she said.

Kamilla Fialho Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Kamilla also recalled the phase in which she ran out of money, before the agreement with Anitta, who paid her R$ 9 million. “Of these R$ 9 million, R$ 500,000 was left in my account. Which is little compared to what was done. Before that, there were days when I either had my nails done or I took the Uber”, he reveals: “Today things are very clear, resolved, between us. We lived four years of a very boring business, if I could choose, I wouldn’t live any of that and she certainly wouldn’t want to either”.

Anitta Photo: Reproduction – Igor Melo

The businesswoman also spoke during the interview on the Bulldog Show podcast about the work she had with Lexa and rebecca, with whom she does not keep in touch.