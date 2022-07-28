Karina Bacchi shows her son in the Jordan River in Israel and impresses

Actress Karina Bacchi came up with her only child on an international trip

The actress Karina Bacchi surprised by showing beautiful photos of a very different trip, as a family. The artist is walking with her parents (Italo and Nadia) and their only child in Israel. The famous is the mother of Enrico, who is four years old.

Recently, the actress announced the end of her relationship with the businessman. Amaury Nunes. They were married for about four years. The link took place, in 2018, in a beautiful ceremony on the beach.

Amaury was the second husband of Karina Bacchi. Before, the artist was married, for about 15 years, to publicist Sérgio Amon. The end of the relationship happened, especially, because she wanted to be a mother, while her ex already had children from another marriage and did not want to be a father again.

To have Enrico, the famous resorted to in vitro fertilization (IVF). The procedure in which the father’s genetic material comes from a donor was done in the United States. While undergoing treatment to get pregnant, she met Amaury through mutual friends.

The boy is the sole heir of the two. Despite being biologically only the son of the famous. The businessman, as soon as he married her, went to court to change the boy’s birth certificate and give him his paternal surname.

With the divorce, Karina and Amaury were no longer seen together. They also did not disclose what they had decided regarding Enrico’s custody. For now, the famous mom is taking a few days off to have fun with her firstborn.

In her adventures through the Holy Land, the artist showed fans some photos of a very special moment with the puppy. Mother, son and grandma pose in an emotional scene! They embrace in the waters of the Jordan River in Israel.

“In the waters of the Jordan River overflowing with Gratitude. May Jesus continue to be the chosen Path in the Life of each one of you and may his prayer become a powerful witness, inspiring and glorifying in Life, our King and Savior Jesus ”, captioned Karina Bacchi.

