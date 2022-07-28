Kevinho says he was tricked in the 2018 MTV Meow. Understand!

Kevinho was one of the many artists who criticized MTV Meow after the 2022 edition took place without several nominees even knowing the day of the awards, among other complaints. The singer explained that he called the award armed because, in 2018, he was deceived by the production when he was informed that he won the categories he competed for, which was not true.

“When I went, they said that I had WON the categories I was running before going, I got there, introduced myself. They made me wait hours and hours inside the dressing room, the deal ended and I didn’t win anything, they just made me a sucker”, he said.

The column found that this happened in 2018, when the singer performed alongside Tropkillaz. That year, he competed in six categories: Icon MIAW; Music Artist; feat. of the year; Crush of the Year; Super Squad; and Anthem of the Year. Kevinho was the second artist with the most nominations at the awards, alongside Pabllo Vittar.

The singer never told what happened to him as he preferred to avoid controversy, but seeing the neglect of other artists in the 2022 edition changed his thinking. “I’ve kept this to myself for years and years because I hate controversy, but seeing it happen every year with different artists is unacceptable. I will never step on that ‘prize’ again,” he declared.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.