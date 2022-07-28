Klabin (KLBN11) has had strong results in line with the consensus, especially cellulose; stock closes up 5.47%

Klabin (KLBN11) saw its shares register a strong increase in the wake of the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), presented this Wednesday morning (27) by the pulp and paper company. The units had gains of 5.47%, at R$19.46, in a day of strong increase for the market as a whole.

According to XP, the numbers were positive and in line with expectations. The paper and packaging division suffered from the maintenance of Monte Alegre and cost inflation, says analyst Andre Vidal, while pulp still lives in an environment of higher pulp prices allied to a devalued real.

Vidal highlights among the points of attention the increase in net debt to R$ 22 billion, raising leverage to 2.9 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). The announced dividends of R$0.36 per share represent a 2% yield.

The XP buy recommendation for KLBN11, with a target price of BRL 31.20 for the units, up 56.2% compared to yesterday’s close.

Itaú BBA highlighted that the strong results and in line with the consensus were driven by the pulp segment, whose Ebitda jumped 50% in the quarterly comparison. As a result, the company’s total adjusted Ebitda reached R$ 1.8 billion in the period, a growth of 2% in one year and of 7% in relation to the first quarter. “Thus, we maintain our buy recommendation for KLBN11, with a target price of R$ 29 at the end of 2022”, he says.

The paper and packaging division brought solid results, although weaker in the quarterly comparison.

The division’s sales improved 3% from the first quarter and 6% from the previous year, as did average prices, which remained strong in the quarter, according to analysts.

“However, the maintenance stoppage at Monte Alegre (the company’s main paper mill) had a negative impact on the division’s costs. The pulp segment presented strong numbers, impacted by lower costs and maintenance stoppages, despite the appreciation of the Real. Additionally, the cash cost of pulp remained relatively stable in the second quarter, at R$1,273 a ton (from R$1,291 a ton a quarter earlier), in which higher wood costs were offset by lower chemical costs”, he highlights. .

Adjusted cash generation increased to R$784 million (against R$393 million in the first quarter) due to lower working capital expenditures and higher operating income in the quarter.

