Klabin (KLBN11) will pay BRL 399 million in dividends

Business

THE klabin (KLBN11) will pay R$ 399 million in dividends to its shareholders, according to the minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors released this Wednesday (27).

The value of earnings per share of Klabin will be R$0.07 per common share, to be paid on August 11.

Now for the units KLBN11will be BRL 0.36.

Only investors with Klabin shares on August 1st they will be entitled to receive the earnings. As of August 2, shares will be traded without the right to dividends (ex-date).

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2021.

Klabin’s Dividends

Total amount: BRL 399 million

Value per share: BRL 0.36258607540 per unit and BRL 0.07251721508 per common share

Cut-off date: August 1

Payment date: August 11th

Yield (dividend yield): 2.16% for KLBN11 and 1.017% for KLBN3

Currently, given the payment of dividends in the last 12 years, the Klabin units add up to a dividend yield (DY) of 5.55% according to Status Invest data.

In this Wednesday’s (27th) trading session, Klabin’s shares rose 1%, to R$ 18.63. In the year, the paper accumulates a low of 27%.

See how the company’s results were in 2Q22

The company recorded a net income of R$ 972 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), as shown in the balance sheet released before the market opening on Wednesday (27). The figure corresponds to an increase of 35% in relation to the profit obtained in the same period last year.

The company’s adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$1.990 billion, representing an 11% growth in 2Q22.

The Ebitda margin fell by 5 percentage points compared to the margin for the same period in 2021, standing at 39%.

The profit projected by the Refinitiv analyst consensus for the klabin was R$302 million, while the company’s Ebitda for the period was being estimated at R$1.8 billion.