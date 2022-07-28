Last of Us: Sequel mechanics would have broken remake, says artist

Despite the indisputable graphic changes in The Last of Us Part 1, the remake of the first game in the franchise, many fans were not pleased to learn that the title’s gameplay will not feature improvements or mechanics from the sequel. Now one of the members of Naughty Dog commented on the matter, explaining the reason for this decision.

A fan asked the game’s environment artist, Jonathan Benainous, about the lack of updated mechanics in the remake, stating that the game’s high price is not justified by the graphical improvements alone.

In response, Benainous stated that the criticisms are unfounded. “People complain about the gameplay when watching a video, but no one has had the controller in hand. Having played both, there’s no comparison between [a versão] of PS3 and PS5”, he said.

People complain about gameplay by watching a video but nobody actually had their hand on the controller. Having played both, there is no comparison between PS3 & PS5.

And the prone, would have simply broken the gameplay and the combat space as it wasn’t built this way originally. — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

The artist also commented on the lack of one of the most requested skills by the community: the ability to move face down. “Is about [a mecânica de ficar de] prone, would have simply broken the gameplay and combat space, as it wasn’t originally made for that,” he explained.

The first title in the Joel and Ellie saga was released in 2013, for PlayStation 3, also getting a remaster the following year, for PlayStation 4.

the remake, The Last of Us Part 1, is due for release on September 2nd for PlayStation 5. A PC version is also in the pipeline. Check out a visual comparison between versions.