Learn how alcohol consumption accelerates aging

Researchers at Oxford Population Health published on Tuesday the results of a new genetic analysis that suggests that alcohol directly accelerates aging. According to research published in Molecular Psychiatry, the substance damages DNA in telomeres, repetitive DNA sequences that cover the ends of chromosomes and protect them from damage.

Telomere length is considered an indicator of biological aging, as 50-100 DNA bases are lost each time a cell replicates. When they become too short, the cells can no longer divide and may even die. Previous studies have linked shorter telomere lengths to several aging-related diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and coronary artery disease.

In the survey, researchers investigated the association between alcohol intake and telomere length in more than 245,000 participants at the UK Biobank. They used a genetic approach called Mendelian Randomization (MR), which for the first time is applied to investigate the effects of alcohol on aging. For this study, they also used genetic variants that have already been associated with alcohol consumption in large-scale genome-wide association studies.

To complement the MR analysis, the scientists performed an observational assessment, based on participants’ self-reported weekly alcohol consumption, in which there was an association between high alcohol consumption and shorter telomere length, but significant only for those who drank more than 17 units per week.

“These findings support the suggestion that alcohol in excessive levels directly affects the length of telomeres, which shortened telomeres have been proposed as risk factors that can cause a number of serious age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease,” Anya said. Topiwala, a researcher at Oxford Population Health and author of the study. “Our results provide further information for clinicians and patients looking to reduce the harmful effects of excess alcohol.”

According to the research team, a potential biological mechanism to explain alcohol’s influence on telomere length is increased oxidative stress and inflammation. The process that breaks down ethanol in the body can produce reactive oxidative species that damage DNA and reduce levels of antioxidant compounds that protect against oxidative stress. “This particular study shows clear links between alcohol consumption and aging, and points to a possible link between alcohol and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Richard Piper, Executive Director of Alcohol Change UK. “There is a growing body of science showing how, exactly, alcohol causes so many health problems and so many early deaths.”

