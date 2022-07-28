Leonardo has a birthday and does not invite his oldest son







Leonardo reunited with his children Photo: Reproduction Instagram

The singer Leonardo He turned 59 last Tuesday, the 26th, and received a birthday party at the Talismã farm, in Jussara (GO). Among those present were children Jéssica Costa and Zé Felipe, daughter-in-law Virgínia Fonseca and other guests.

Thais Gebelein, wife of Pedro Leonardo, the singer’s eldest son, declared that her family had not been invited to the event. “We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know we would have the celebration. But we’re also here in the interior of São Paulo. It’s far,” she declared, in videos posted on Instagram.

Then the girl wished her father-in-law all the best and declared that it is always a joy to be by his side.

“We can’t always [estar junto]but everything is ok, everything is in peace”, concluded she, who reinforced her wish for health and happiness to her father-in-law.

Before Thais’ positioning, Poliana Rochawife of Leonardo, took to Instagram to talk about the party. According to her, the idea was that the celebration would be small. In addition to Pedro Leonardo, other children of the singer were also not on the farm. In all, Leonardo has six children: Pedro Leonardo, Zé Felipe, João Guilherme, Jéssica Beatriz, Matheus Vargas and Monyque Isabella.