Leonardo’s children who attended the singer’s birthday party

While Leonardo celebrates his 59th birthday — completed last Monday (25) — a controversy surrounds the family. Part of the sertanejo singer’s offspring would not have been invited to the intimate celebration at Fazenda Talismã, in Jussara, 220 km from Goiânia.

Unlike last year, when all the children gathered at Leonardo’s mansion in Goiânia to celebrate the singer’s 58th birthday, this year’s celebration was smaller, but it did not go unnoticed.

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife and responsible for organizing the party, explained that she cannot invite everyone she would like to the farm because she does not have enough rooms to comfortably accommodate visitors.

Of Leonardo’s six children, only three went to the party: Zé Felipe, Jéssica Costa and Monyque Isabella. The internet did not forgive.

Virgínia Fonseca, for example, took her mother, brother, cousin and two friends to the farm. It is worth remembering that Zé Felipe’s wife always travels with her, as her mother lives with the couple and her cousin is her personal advisor and godmother to Maria Alice, the couple’s firstborn.

Even so, the presence of hairdresser and makeup artist Rodolpho Rodrigo and stylist Tom Tom Fonseca bothered Leonardo’s fans, as not all of the singer’s children would have been called due to lack of space. The revelation came when Thais Gebelein, Pedro Leonardo’s wife, said that she was not even aware of the celebration.

Who are the six children of singer Leonardo

1 / 6 Pedro Leonardo, 35, is the son of Leonardo and Maria Aparecida Dantas Reproduction / Instagram two / 6 Monyque Isabella, 30, is Leonardo’s daughter with Sandra Lúcia Gonçalves Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 6 Jessica Beatriz Costa, 28, is Leonardo’s daughter with Priscila Beatriz Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 6 Matheus Vargas, 24, is Leonardo’s son with ex-Banana Split Liz Vargas Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 6 Zé Felipe, 24, is the son of Leonardo and Poliana Rocha, with whom the singer is still married. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 6 João Guilherme, 20, is the son of Leonardo and Naira Ávila, a former dancer with the group Raça Pura. Reproduction / Instagram

Pedro Leonardo, Leonardo’s firstborn, lives in the interior of São Paulo with his wife and two daughters. Although they did not speak, Matheus Vargas and João Guilherme Ávila also did not appear at the party at Fazenda Talismã.

Among those present, Jessica Costa went alone and traveled by car the day before with Leonardo’s wife, Poliana, to help with the preparations. Monyque Isabella went with Jessica Kalossi, and the girls shared a room with Jessica Costa. Zé Felipe, Leonardo’s only child with Poliana, went with his wife, daughter, nanny, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, as well as Virgínia’s cousin and two friends.

To stop the comments, Poliana justified herself and said that she intends to have a big 60th birthday party for Leonardo next year. In this celebration all the children and friends of the country singer will be invited.