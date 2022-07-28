Leonardo’s son was not invited to the singer’s birthday; understand

posted on 7/27/2022 20:07 / updated on 07/27/2022 23:50



Pedro Leonardo (center) to that of his brother Zé Felipe and family members – (credit: Reproduction / Instagram @pedroleonardocosta)

Singer Leonardo turned 59 this Monday (25/7) and won a party at the Talismã farm, in Jussara, Goiás, to celebrate.

Present were the children Jéssica Costa and Zé Felipe, the daughter-in-law Virgínia Fonseca with her mother Margareth Serrão, among other guests.

The singer’s eldest son, Pedro Leonardo, however, was not invited to the celebration. The wife of Leonardo’s firstborn, Thais Gebelein said that she, her husband and two daughters did not know that the event would be held.





“We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know we would have the celebration”, he told Thais in Instagram stories when asked by followers.

“But we’re also here in the interior of São Paulo. It’s far. We wish Leo all the best. I already posted earlier. It’s a joy to always be by his side. It’s a smile, it’s very nice, but we don’t always get it [estar junto]”, he added.

“But everything is fine, everything is at peace. We wish, even from afar, all the positive energies, all the blessings in this world, good health for him to stay here with us for many, many years and we will always have the opportunity to smile next to him”, concluded the influencer.

Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, also commented on the social network that the celebration would be small. The singer’s other children were also not at the celebration. In all, there are six heirs: Pedro Leonardo, Zé Felipe, João Guilherme, Jéssica Beatriz, Matheus Vargas and Monyque Isabella.