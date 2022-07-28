Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, shows off her healed belly in a bikini photo

Wife of singer Leonardo, Poliana Rocha flaunts her powerful body in a photo only in a bikini

The digital influencer Poliana Rochawho is married to the country singer Leonardo, rocked social media by sharing a new bikini-only photo. This Wednesday, the 27th, the star appeared with a minimal look while enjoying the sunny day at the family farm.

In the photo, Poliana showed off her flat belly and impeccable curves when posing leaning against a coconut tree. “Roomed around here,” she said in the caption.

Poliana Rocha pays tribute to Leonardo

On the day of singer Leonardo’s 59th birthday, Poliana Rocha declared her love by paying tribute to him on social media. “My love, Leonardo, today you complete another year of life and I thank God for that, just like every day I thank Him for putting you in my life, and being able to share life by your side. Happy Birthday!”started writing.

“May at the end of this day you feel your heart snuggled and filled with love, affection and lots of joy.. I will do everything to make it so, not only today, but every day of our lives. Congratulations! May God protect you and grant you many years of life, health, peace, love and a lot of wisdom! I love you very much and I want to see you always happy”added Poliana.

In the comments of the post, Leonardo thanked: “Thank you, my love! I love you”, he said.

