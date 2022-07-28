Lêonidas introduces Nise da Silveira to Matias; scenes with Gloria Pires will air on Friday

The actress Gloria Pires was invited by the artistic director Luiz Henrique Rios to play the psychiatrist Nise da Silveira in ‘Beyond Illusion’, character also played by her in the cinema. Gloria recorded the scene in which Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) introduces her to Matias (Antonio Calloni). The scenes will air next Friday (29).

In the plot, Nise and Leonidas talk about her work method and the psychiatrist releases Matias from the stretcher when she observes that he is trapped. “I was very touched by the invitation made by my dear Luiz Henrique Rios. It had been a while since we worked together and being able to miss him and his colleagues was a lot of fun, a party! But I felt honored to have the opportunity to play Dr. Nise, now, in a soap opera,” says Gloria in a press release.

“Without a doubt, her important legacy needs to be known. We were all moved by the scene, where she mentions that, after being incarcerated, she became obsessed with freedom. Our Heroine of the Fatherland increasingly present in people’s hearts”, highlights the emotional actress.

Author comments

Author Alessandra Poggi thought of the actress when she wrote the text, but was surprised by the casting, as the director did not reveal the choice in advance. And for her research, Alessandra visited the exhibition about Nise da Silveira, in a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro, and wrote down all the doctor’s phrases displayed on the wall of the place. From there, she prepared the dialogue between the characters.

“The idea of ​​bringing Nise da Silveira to the telenovela was for our new Heroine of the Homeland to meet Leonidas and show him that he was on the right path by preaching treatment to schizophrenics based on affection. Of course, I thought of Gloria Pires when writing the scenes, because of her magnificent work playing Nise in the movies. But I didn’t get to comment with Luiz Henrique. But who doesn’t think of Gloria Pires when they think of Nise after that wonderful movie? He made the invitation and she accepted, honoring us with this illustrious participation”, remembers the author.