Live: See what affects the market today and ask questions about investments – 07/28/2022

The highlights of the day are:

– American futures indexes start this Thursday (28) lower, after strong increases the day before, driven by the speech of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. At his press conference, Powell maintained a tough tone on reducing inflation, but left open the magnitude of the next hikes, saying the US Federal Reserve would make decisions based on economic indicators on a meeting-by-meeting basis. The point that cheered the markets was when he recognized that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow the pace of the increases.

-On the balance sheet side, Meta, owner of Facebook, fell 3% after reporting bad results, leaving investors’ attention focused on the results of Apple, Amazon and Intel, forecast for today.

-In the local scenario, in addition to interference coming from abroad, investors should also reflect on the release of important data, such as the IGP-M, which came in with a rise of 0.21%, a deceleration in relation to the previous month, and the Caged, scheduled for 14 hours. On the corporate side, the balance sheets of Ambev (ABEV3), Santander (SANB11) and Gol (GOLL4) are expected before the market opens.