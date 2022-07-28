LOAN AUXÍLIO BRAZIL up to R$ 1,500 RELEASED? See the latest news about CONSIGNADO AUXÍLIO BRASIL

Many beneficiaries of Brazil aid are looking for loan aid Brazil.

The good news is that the Consigned Aid Brazil should be released soon.

This is because the Provisional Measure (MP) of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan It has already been approved at all stages and is only awaiting the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the meantime, it is possible to place an order for loan for those who receive Aid Brazil through Caixa Tem – the cash loan.

See below how to Loan Auxílio Brasil Caixa and check:

O loan aid Brazil was announced by Provisional Measure (MP) 1,106/22 on March 17th.

The type of loan is part of the Consigned Aid Brazil.

In summary, the payroll loan automatically deducts the loan amount from the benefit’s payroll.

This means that whoever requests the Consigned Aid Brazilwill receive smaller installments of Auxílio Brasil, because the value of the benefit will be discounted to pay the loan.

O Aid Brazil loan amount may commit up to 40% of the Auxílio Brasil portion.

That is, whoever receives around R$ 400, can request up to R$ 160 for the Consigned Aid Brazil (40% of BRL 400).

In addition, about 5% of this amount can be used to withdraw or amortize debts on the card.

With the payroll loan modality, families will receive only R$ 240 per month (R$ 400 – R$ 160).

Therefore, it is necessary be careful to avoid indebtedness by the beneficiaries.

For those who want to know when will the Auxílio Brasil loan be releasedthe answer is simple: after the sanction of Jair Bolsonaro.

The deadline for Bolsonaro to approve or not the Consigned Aid Brazil was fixed on the 3rd of August

After this step, the text will move on to the regulation. then the loan aid Brazil it will be released.

O cash loan may be requested by anyone who performs any productive activity or service provision.

The option of this TEM cash loan can be hired by individuals and legal entities, including those who receive income transfer benefits, such as the Brazil aid.

O cash loan it will also serve negative people, that is, those who have a dirty name in institutions such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

But it is worth mentioning that credit can only be requested by those who did not have active credit operations through the Credit Information System until January 31, 2022.

Currently, the Loan Auxílio Brasil Caixa can have a value of up to BRL 1,000with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest of 1.95% per month.

But recently the PM of cash loan underwent changes.

This is because deputy Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF) suggested new values ​​for the cash loan.

The amendment will allow the loan to have a value of up to BRL 1,500 for individuals and up to BRL 4,500 for individual micro-entrepreneurs.

The new amounts were approved in the Federal Chamber and Senate. Now, the MP goes through the last stage: Bolsonaro’s sanction, which may or may not approve the increase.

Anyway, the money credit Caixa Tem should be used for some of these situations:

Increase working capital;

Buy inputs;

Invest in equipment and tools that favor increased production.

HOW TO MAKE A BOX LOAN?

if you want to know How to get a loan at Caixa Temcheck the instructions below.

For apply for the cash loan You will need to access the Caixa Tem app. Then click on the option “Update your registration”.

Then, access to account resources to request credit will be released within 48 hours.

So keep an eye out for app notifications and your email address.

After this period of two days, the user can take out a loan at Caixa Temwhich will be approved or not within 10 days.

If the update is not carried out, the citizen can go to a physical branch of Caixa to resolve the situation.