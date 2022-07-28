Loss of support and fear of arrest make Bolsonaro try to get back together with STF

Minister of Economy and president of Caixa Econômica Federal are in contact with members of the Supreme Court

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a candidate for re-election, and his emissaries in the Planalto, are trying to get closer to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the eve of this year’s dispute. There are two reasons for this: the fear of the Chief Executive being arrested and the perception that the government is losing support.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, are contacting members of the Supreme Court. They think the climate has deteriorated a lot, found the Power 360.

The manifesto in defense of democracy, which already has 100,000 signatures, was one of the warning signs. Bankers, businessmen, 11 former Supreme Ministers and personalities in general joined the movement organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The organizers seek the support of all magistrates who have been to the Supreme Court.

Even Joaquim Barbosa, former minister of the STF and executioner of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Mensalão, signed the document on this 4th (27.Jul.2022).

Celso de Mello, 76, took the lead. On the 3rd (July 26), he sent a harsh message against Bolsonaro to the former secretary of the Civil House of São Paulo Luiz Marrey. There was no shortage of adjectives: he called the Chief Executive of “mediocre”, “negligible”and said that the president has “aversion” to democracy.

Here are the 11 former STF ministers who signed the document:

Former President Lula said this Wednesday (July 27) that he watched the reading of the 1st version of the letter, in 1977, during the military dictatorship. On the occasion, Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior (1915-2009) also read a manifesto for democracy from the USP Law School in São Paulo. The PT said he supported the initiative now, but that he should not sign because he is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

the manifest

The manifest was called “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. It will be read at an event held on August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco.

The text criticizes what it considers “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process.

“We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.”says the document.

O Power 360 found that there were 398 attempts to hack the USP Law School website, which hosts the manifesto’s adhesion form. Because of this, it was necessary to strengthen security so that the portal remained in the air.