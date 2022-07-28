Low gasoline of R$ 6 and leaves drivers celebrating

In addition to the reduction in ICMS, Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.20 per liter of gasoline for distributors.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

According to information from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), during the month of July, there was a decrease of 17.4% in the average price of gasoline. The reason is the reduction in the collection of ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços), a state tax that is applied on the product. Faced with this, drivers are already celebrating the improvement in prices.

Low gasoline of R$ 6 leaves drivers celebrating

During the month of June, the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that limits the ICMS tax rate on fuels, electricity, natural gas, communications and public transport. As it is a state tax, it is the responsibility of local governments to establish the weight of the charge, which is reflected in the final price of gasoline and other products.

In the text authorized by the Chamber, there was a ban on charging more than 17% or 18%, depending on the location. Thus, the states began to disclose the tax reduction, which consequently made the liter of fuel cheaper. In addition, federal taxes (PIS/Cofins) were zeroed by the end of 2022.

According to Petrobras, the final value of gasoline is formed by the sum of Distribution and Resale, Anhydrous Ethanol Cost, State Tax, Federal Taxes and Petrobras’ share. Given this, any change made in taxes impacts the product. Petrobras also announced a decrease of R$ 0.20 per liter of gasoline for distributors. And so, it went from R$4.06 to R$3.86.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Value by state

According to the ANP, the average charged per liter of gasoline in the states between July 17 and 23 was:

Amapá: BRL 5.27;

Bahia: BRL 6.21;

Ceará: R$ 6.13;

Roraima: BRL 6.25;

Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 5.54;

Federal District: R$ 5.62;

Goiás: R$ 5.66;

Sergipe: BRL 5.76;

Minas Gerais: R$ 5.76;

São Paulo: R$ 5.78;

Paraná: R$ 5.78;

Paraíba: BRL 5.80;

Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 5.80;

Santa Catarina: R$ 5.82;

Rondônia: R$ 5.89;

Mato Grosso: 5.90;

Alagoas: BRL 5.92;

Pará: R$ 5.96;

Espírito Santo: R$ 5.97;

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.98;

Amazonas: R$ 6.06;

Acre: R$ 6.14;

Tocantins: BRL 6.17;

Pernambuco: R$ 6.20;

Piauí: BRL 6.21;

Maranhao: R$ 6.24;

Rio Grande do Norte: R$ 6.35.

Below, check out the cities with the cheapest gas:

Passos (MG): R$ 5.09;

Macapá (AP): R$ 5.12;

Santana (AP): BRL 5.12;

Sorocaba (SP): 5.19;

Jump (SP): R$ 5.19;

Cosmopolis (SP): R$ 5.19;

Marília (SP): R$ 5.20;

Bauru (SP): R$ 5.22;

Aparecida de Goiânia (GO): R$ 5.24;

Campo Grande (MS): R$ 5.24.

On the other hand, the cities with the most expensive gasoline are:

Altamira (PA): R$ 7.75;

Tefé (AM): R$ 7.60;

São Paulo (SP): R$7.49;

Ferries (MA): R$ 7.49;

Araripine (PE): R$ 7.43;

Willow (PE): R$ 7.31;

Pinheiro (MA): R$ 7.29;

Barra do Corda (MA): R$ 7.12;

Juazeiro do Norte (CE): R$ 7.05.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Image: Impact Photography/shutterstock.com