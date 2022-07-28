Maisa wears a low-cut swimsuit when bathing in the sea

Maisa Silva rocks by showing new photos from her vacation trip to Alagoas and appears only in a black swimsuit

The actress and presenter Maisa Silva (20) stirred social networks by showing new photos from his vacation trip to Alagoas. This week, the muse shared what a sea bath was like in the region and took great care in the poses of the photos.

In the images, the star appeared only in a low-cut black bathing suit while cooling off on a sunny day. “I knew this day would come,” she said in the caption.

In the comments, fans praised Maisa’s good form. “what a cat”, said one follower. “well mermaid”said another. “Beautiful!”wrote one more.

Maisa Silva comments on the rumors about the Video Show

The presenter and actress Maisa Silva spoke about the rumors that she could present the Video Show in a return of the attraction to TV. In a conversation with columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, she neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, only commented on the repercussion of the topic.

“I follow this request from people for my name on the Video Show and I see that the repercussion is positive. People want to see me on TV, and that’s always good. I just got off the TV and they already want to see me again. Better that way, right?”she said.

