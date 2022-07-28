Makro wholesale supermarket to leave Brazil

In the coming weeks, an agreement can be reached for the sale of 24 stores from wholesaler Makro to Grupo Muffato.

According to Valor Econômico, in the coming weeks an agreement can be reached for the sale of 24 Makro wholesaler stores to the Muffato Group. Thus, according to the newspaper, the sale includes the points of sale, the company’s headquarters and the distribution center, located in Cajamar (SP).

If the sale is concluded, it will mark the entry of Muffato in the capital of São Paulo. The transaction is valued by the Dutch group SHV, which controls Makro, at around R$3 billion.

Makro’s departure from Brazil

Due to the fierce competition in the food sector, mainly in cash and carry, Makro stopped investing in other stores.

In 2020, part of Makro’s stores were sold to Carrefour Brasil: 29 units were sold for a total value of R$1.95 billion.

As a result, Makro sold a few more stores and at the time maintained 24 points of sale in the state of São Paulo. However, if the agreement with Grupo Muffato is really closed, Makro will end its operations in Brazil.

In addition to operating in Brazil since 1972, Makro also maintains operations in other South American countries, including Venezuela, Argentina and Colombia.

Muffato Group

Grupo Muffato, which intends to buy the last 24 Makro stores, was founded in Paraná in the 70s. The group operates in several sectors, with two wholesalers, four distribution centers, gas stations, two e-commerce (Shopfato and Super Muffato), two malls (Total, in Ponta Grossa, and Parque Shopping, in Presidente Prudente) and TV and Radio Tarobá.

Muffato is present in 31 municipalities in Paraná and in the interior of São Paulo, in addition to managing the Supper Muffato and Max Atacadista brands.

With the purchase of Makro, Muffato would operate 106 stores in the states of Paraná and São Paulo, with a total turnover of R$ 13.5 billion.

