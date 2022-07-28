Maraisa teases Elon Musk after revelation about sex; Look!

Yadunandan Singh

Billionaire Elon Musk has been accused of having been involved with Nicole Shanahan, ex-wife of his friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. However, he denied the rumors and made a revelation that caught the attention of Maraisa, the duo with Maiara.

After Elon Musk stated that he “hasn’t had sex in centuries” and denies the affair with his friend’s wife, Maraisa spoke out on the matter and provoked the businessman on his Twitter profile.

The countrywoman shared a photo of Musk with the phrase said by the billionaire and took the opportunity to demonstrate her interest in the founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

“Lonlon we have a lot in common you know?! You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! 👀 but in what way, right? You’re always working and I’m also… difficult… @elonmusk”, wrote the singer, tagging Musk’s profile on the social network.

