Marcelo Falcão reacts to the speech of his ex, Deborah Secco about betrayal: “I feel for her”

Marcelo Falcão, who dated Deborah Secco between 2004 and 2006, commented on the actress’ lines about having betrayed some of her former boyfriends. In an interview with TV Fama shown on Monday (25), the singer recalled their relationship and said how he feels about his ex.

“It was she who spoke. I feel for her because I think that – if it was her feeling to say that kind of thing, I respect her feeling, but today, I will never talk about anyone in my life.“, began the singer. When they were dating, the actress even got the musician’s name tattooed on her foot.

“I have the utmost respect for her and for anyone else who has passed in my life. If I hadn’t passed through it, I might not have met my [atual] women“, continued. The former vocalist of the group O Rappa is married to Érica Bauchiglione. The two have a two-year-old son, Tom. In the chat, the singer melted for his companion: “Of everything I’ve lived, it was the most beautiful opportunity of my life.“.

Deborah has been openly talking about betrayals in her past relationships. The artist has been married since 2015 to Hugo Moura, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter, Maria Flor. In 2019, the actress talked about it in conversation with Thais Fersoza. “I always cheated to get out of the relationship. I needed to fall in love with someone to leave. It seems I had an attachment to abuse, abusive relationships“, he revealed at the time. Then she made it clear that she disapproved of her own attitude. “I wasn’t a straight person, I wasn’t sincere. I tried to be a better person“, he pondered.

Recently, Secco commented on another controversial topic of his love life. About relating to married men, the carioca said that she did not like the experience. “I didn’t like it… I knew that the person had a relationship, I asked, the person always said it wasn’t well, that it was going to end. Today I would never date any committed person. Because today I understood the importance of looking at another woman. But when I was younger, I think it was a female culture, this dispute between women“, he told PocCast.