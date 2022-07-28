Marcelo plans a coup to take over Tenório’s lands in Pantanal

No more room for absurd secrets in wetlandand this will be one of the main motivation points for Marcelo (Lucas Leto) until the end of the plot, which still has a lot of wood to burn, despite already having a good part of its pre-defined destinations due to the similarity of the script with the original version shown in 1990. Soon, Marcelo will set up a coup to take over the lands of tenorio (Murilo Benício) and put an end to the illegal activities of the land grabbers.

Previously, it seemed that Marcelo would opt for an alliance with his father in business, but it was all a sudden outbreak, after all, the boy begins to understand the criminal’s true intentions thanks to the warnings of Guta (Julia Dalavia), who already knows part of Tenório’s evil projects and is fully aware that he intends to maintain his conduct until the end of his life.

Tenório is left with nowhere to run after accumulating enemies in the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Tenório is left with nowhere to run after accumulating enemies in the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Marcelo accepts Guta’s advice and proposes a partnership to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), acquiring the trust of Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) and becoming an enemy of Tenório, who, by the way, is not the biological father. from Marcellus. Soon, the news will be revealed by Zuleica (Aline Borges) in an emotional scene that will be accompanied by a flashback to the scariest period in the character’s life, sexually abused before meeting her current husband.

Obviously, Marcelo will not take over the business overnight, and he still needs to acquire a lot of knowledge before he believes in his own potential as a farm manager. For that, he will have to go over Tenório, even if it’s his corpse.