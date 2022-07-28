Marcius Melhem mocks Dani Calabresa after Globo breaks contract with the comedian

Globo ended the fixed contract it had with Dani Calabresa for seven years. The comedian can still work on the television channel, but will have a contract per work. The end of the relationship between the comedian and the company was the subject of a mockery of Marcius Melhem, accused of harassment by Calabresa.

Melhem was Globo’s humor director when he was fired from the station after being accused of harassment by Dani Calabresa and other employees reporting to him. After the announcement of the end of the comedian’s fixed contract, he shared a supposedly harmless meme on Twitter.





The comedian published a gif of actress Jennifer Aniston in the series The Morning Show in which she appears saying “it’s time for you to go home” in English. He even used an emoji of the planet Earth and one of a curves sign, indicating that “the earth goes around”. The publication is the same one that Calabresa did when Melhem was fired, in August 2020.

Two hours after sharing the meme, the comedian commented on the post and pretended to be talking about football. “Today there’s Flamengo X Athletico Paranaense. Not this time. Day to forward their elimination”, he said.



See below the publication of Marcius Melhem:



