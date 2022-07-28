Marcius Melhem mocks the resignation of Dani Calabresa on social media

The resignation of comedian Dani Calabresa from Globo after seven years of fixed contract was a reason for regret on the part of her fans. One person, however, who liked and still mocked the situation in a tone of “revenge”. Marcius Melhem, ex-all-powerful of the station’s humor took the opportunity to pay in kind and sent an indirect to his enemy.

Melhem’s celebration took place through a post on Twitter, in which he just used a meme from the series The Morning Show, in which Jennifer Aniston appears saying the phrase: It’s time for you to go home (It’s time for you to go home, in free translation).

It was the same meme that Calabresa used on August 14, 2020, the date on which Melhem was fired from Globo after a series of accusations of moral and sexual harassment against actresses who were subordinate to him. The case is being investigated by the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women. The comedian went to court to prevent her former boss from disclosing the exchanges of messages they had over the years they worked together.