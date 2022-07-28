Marcius Melhem posts ‘it’s time to go home’ after Dani Calabresa’s dismissal

This Wednesday morning (27), comedian and former director of Globo Marcius Melhem released on his Twitter a gif of the series “The Morning Show” in which the protagonist, played by Jennifer Aniston, says “it’s time for you to go home”. The post took place about 11 hours after UOL first reported that Dani Calabresa no longer has a fixed contract with Globo, after seven years.

Melhem was fired from the network after receiving reports of sexual harassment involving Calabresa and other women on the channel. The comedian also accused him of having harmed her career and prevented her from starring in two other Globo programs. He denies.

Netizens were not forgiving – they soon associated the post on Twitter as a provocation to Calabresa.

“Now I work with a contract by work. It’s cool, because I love working at Globo, but we have so many other opportunities”, analyzed Calabresa, in an interview with UOL during the release of the movie “O Palestrante”, in Rio, in which he plays with friends Fábio Porchat and Paulo Vieira. The actress also indicated that the decision was in agreement with the network.

Currently, there is an investigation into the case at the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Rio de Janeiro. In it, there is a civil action brought by Melhem against Dani Calabresa for moral and material damages, another brought by her against him for having released messages from both and another against TV Globo for alleged omission in relation to the facts narrated by the complainant artists. (Folhapress)