Marielle statue is inaugurated in downtown Rio: ‘Day to re-signify our pain’, says sister | Rio de Janeiro

The statue of councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, was inaugurated this Wednesday afternoon (27) in downtown Rio.

The councilor’s family attended the ceremony. The tribute was inaugurated in Buraco do Lume, an area of ​​the Center where Marielle used to talk to voters to give satisfaction about the mandate.

“It’s a historic day, it’s a day of memory, a day to re-signify our pain, our struggle. It’s been almost 5 years tireless asking for justice, remembering that we still don’t know who ordered Mari killed. So, having this statue, giving a new meaning to this place, where she stayed for many times speaking here, many people who voted for her met her here in this place. So, for me, today, in addition to the emotion of her birthday, it is important to know that my sister is here, a little more with us”, said her sister, Anielle Franco.

See the step-by-step process of making the statue

Marielle statue is inaugurated in downtown Rio: ‘Day to resignify our pain’, says sister

1 of 4 Statue of Marielle Franco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Statue of Marielle Franco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

2 of 4 Plaque installed below the statue of Marielle Franco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Plaque installed below the statue of Marielle Franco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

According to the Marielle Franco Institute, which is organizing the tribute, the City of Rio de Janeiro has made available municipal guards to supervise the bronze piece until the moment of its inauguration, in Buraco do Lume, in Praça Mario Lago, in From Rio.

The city hall has also installed surveillance cameras at the site, the institute’s press office said. The statue will also have a fund, obtained via crowdfunding, for its maintenance.

3 of 4 Statue of Marielle Franco installed in downtown Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Statue of Marielle Franco installed in downtown Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The life-size piece (1.75m) and sculpted by artist Edgar Duvivier, father of comedian Gregório Duvivier, is loaded with symbolism and meaning for those who followed the trajectory of the councilor, murdered in 2018 in Rio.

The first is the location chosen to be installed. The date chosen for the opening also has a reference. It would be this Wednesday (27) that Marielle Franco would have turned 43 if she were alive.

“The idea is to honor those who dedicated their lives to fighting for the rights of everyone! Let’s celebrate and honor those who dedicated their lives to defending a fairer world”, said the institute about the tribute.

The conception of the statue was thought of by the artist, Marielle’s family and also based on a public consultation on the social networks of the Marielle Franco Institute.