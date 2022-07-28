MC Loma detonates artist who blocked her after feat: ‘Pretended I didn’t even exist’; watch

See! MC Loma dropped the word about a singer with whom he made a musical partnership. In an interview with PodDelas this Tuesday (26), the singer revealed that the artist blocked her after working together and that the person “feels a lot”. Of course, in a short time, the web began to give its guesses about who would be the musician. One of the names mentioned was MC WM, who tried to deny the accusations, and was supported by Loma.

“There is an artist that we even have music together… Look at me here making controversy”began the funkeira. “The music was booming, great, perfect. One of the songs that people love the most”, she said, when she was interrupted by someone backstage. Promptly, in good spirits, Paloma snapped: “I do not care”.

“There was a time, before the pandemic, I called this person to record a song. I said: ‘Since people liked it so much, let’s do another one’. That person just ignored me.”he confessed. “Pretended I didn’t even exist. She did not answer me. And when she answered me, she was like, ‘Talk to my manager’”exposed Loma. “I said: ‘I have your number here, I’ll call you on WhatsApp’. I called and he just blocked me. He told his manager to say: ‘Don’t give her my number, no, it’s personal. I don’t want to make music with her”revealed the singer of “Envolvimento”. Just spy:

MC Loma reveals artist blocked her after hit song together

Still on Tuesday night (26), after the internet users guessed who the artist would be, MC WM used his stories to deny that it was him. “This Loma controversy is not me, no, see?”he assured. “There are people tagging me and telling me to explain. But is not me. On the contrary, I always wanted to do another song with Loma. And we will. Let her daughter be born and we’ll make another one”, assured the singer. Watch:

MC WM reacts to guesses that he would have blocked MC Loma after song together

The artist reposted the singer’s outburst and wrote in the caption: “The best and most humble of all”. MC Loma and MC WM are the owners of the hit “Paralisa”, which also features the participation of the inseparable Gêmeas Lacração. Check out Paloma’s podcast interview below: