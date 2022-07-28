MDB Convention confirms Simone Tebet’s candidacy for the Planalto

posted on 7/27/2022 4:47 PM / updated on 7/27/2022 4:48 PM



Simone Tebet arrives at the headquarters of the MDB Nacional to accompany the party’s national convention – (credit: Flickr.com/simonetebetbr)

The MDB made official, this Wednesday (27/7), the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MDB) for the Presidency of the Republic. Tebet’s name was endorsed at the party’s national convention with 262 votes in favor and 9 votes against, representing about 97% of voters. Earlier, PSDB and Cidadania, which also make up the ticket, unanimously confirmed their support at their convention, but left it undefined who will be the deputy of the self-styled democratic center.

The MDB national convention began at 10 am, and the result of the vote was released around 4:30 pm. The party chose to hold it virtually, on its own platform for voting. The decision raised questions on the part of the legend. On Monday (25/7), the emedebista Hugo Wanderley Caju, from the Alagoas directory, filed a representation in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to suspend the event. The action, however, was denied yesterday (26/7) by the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin. The argument for the suspension is that the virtual system would not guarantee the secrecy of the vote.

In response to questions, in the first moments of the convention, the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, presented the system and gave the floor to a representative of the company responsible for the platform, who ensured the secrecy of the vote and the necessary support during the voting. The party also opted to broadcast the convention live on its social networks.

“I want to say that I’m ready. Ready to be by your side, to be the voice of the MDB, PSDB and Citizenship. For that I need everyone’s vote and trust. I’m sure that, with courage and love, we are going to rebuild Brazil”, said Tebet. “I am convinced that Brazil has never needed this historic party so much. It will be our love that will be destroying this hatred, it will be love that will unify Brazil.”

PSDB and Citizenship also endorsed Tebet

In addition to the emedebistas, the national presidents of PSDB, Bruno Araújo, and Cidadania, Roberto Freire, participated in the convention. They made a short speech in support of Tebet before heading to the convention itself to also endorse the senator as a candidate for the Planalto and discuss the nomination of vice for the ticket.

“Three parties that have always walked, historically, in one of the most important moments in history. When the PSDB ruled the country, it had the MDB as one of its main allies and foundations in this construction. Before going to our convention, we arrived here to give this very special hug”, said Bruno Araújo.

“(Tebet) is one of the women that has surprised me all the time. I already knew her as a great senator, I had heard about her, but the surprise is daily. Every time we have contact, that you (Tebet) have contact with Brazilian society, you surprise us, giving the dimension of what the year 2022 means as the emergence of women, all over the world”, said Roberto Freire.

PSDB and Citizenship, which form a federation together, unanimously confirmed their support for Simone Tebet in the morning. It has not yet been defined, however, who will be the runner-up on the ticket. According to Araújo, the decision will be taken “as soon as possible”.