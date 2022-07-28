Meta, owner of Facebook (FBOK34), has a 36% drop in profit in the 2nd quarter; shares fall in after-market

Facebook parent Meta Platform (FBOK34) earned $6.68 billion in Q2 2022 (2Q22), down from $10.39 billion a year earlier, down 36%. At the after-marketthe company’s shares are down 1.79% to $166.45.

Meta’s earnings per share came in at $2.46, below the $2.59 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net revenue totaled $28.82 billion, below the Revinitiv consensus forecast of $28.94 billion. In the annual comparison, there was a drop of 1%.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) was $2.93 billion, in line with $2.94 billion expected by StreetAccount.

Daily active users totaled 1.97 billion, against an expected 1.96 billion, according to StreetAccount. Monthly active users reached 2.93 billion, up from 2.94 billion in consensus.

Meta also said that its Reality Labs business unit, responsible for developing the metaverse and technologies related to virtual reality and augmented reality, brought in $452 million in sales but recorded a loss of $2.8 billion in its second trimester. This business unit is also expected to generate less cash in the third quarter compared to the second, Meta added.

Finally, the company forecasts Q3 total revenue in the range of $26-28.5 billion, reflecting “the continuation of the weak advertising demand environment” seen throughout the second quarter.

