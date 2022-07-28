Milestone of a generation, film ‘I, Christiane F., 13 years old, drugged and prostituted’ returns and awakens memories

“Not suitable for minors”. The orientation was printed on the cover of the book “Eu, Christiane F., 13 years old, drugged and prostituted”, but the work launched in 1978 became a classic for teenagers and pre-teens of a generation. The film, based on the non-fiction book, is back in Brazilian theaters in a remastered copy starting this Thursday, July 28th.

The return of history also brought back memories for Brazilians who were marked by the work. Educators believe that the copy should become mandatory in schools and institutional learning – something similar to what happened at the time of “hype”.

A portrait of a generation, “I, Christiane F., 13 years old, drugged and prostituted” (Christiane F. – Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo) has become a cult film over time. The real story portrayed in the book-turned-movie is of Christiane, a 14-year-old girl living in Berlin, Germany, in the mid-1970s. She starts going to a club called “Sound” with her older friend Kessi.

The young woman soon makes new friends, most of whom are drug addicts, and falls in love with a boy named Detlev, who is also a drug addict and prostitute. Christiane starts taking pills to fit in and then starts taking heroin. Her life starts to fall apart when she becomes a heroin addict and sees the same happening to her friends.

Memories of Christiane F.

For the imagination of the teenage generation of the 1980s, the accounts described in the narrative are very striking. The return of the film transports those who followed the story for 40 years and awakens memories.

“In the 80s, reading this book, Droga da Obediência and Feliz Ano Velho was mandatory!”, says Lica Maria, who was impressed by the work.

“I think this [filme] she went to everything school in the 80’s and 90’s. ‘Me, Christiane F: 13 Years Old, Drugged and Prostituted’. Strong as good addiction movies should be. And the track is phenomenal”, highlights Rodrigo de Oliveira, remembering the old days. Flávia Oliva also remembers that “Parents gave this book to their children from the age of 10”.

Cris de Luca also shares her memory: “When I was in fourth grade, at the end of the 80’s, a teacher passed ‘Christiane F drugged and prostituted’. today! And I don’t remember anyone in the class having thrown themselves, no. In fact, some frowned badly. Haha”, she recalls.

The fact is that, despite the warning “Inadvisable for minors” stamped on the cover, this was the audience that consumed the most. For the new generations, the return to cinemas this Thursday (28) is the opportunity to access, as at that time, and the consumption of the ‘hype’ of the film that has become cult.

