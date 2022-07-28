Millie Bobby Brown hastily cancels coming to Brazil and frustrates fans

Main attraction of UcconX 2022, a fan event that starts this Wednesday (27), Millie Bobby Brown canceled her visit to Brazil at the last minute. The organization of the event claims that she tested positive for Covid-19 and, following recommendations from the WHO (World Health Organization), will not be able to travel. George Takei, Star Trek’s Sulu, will also not be coming to the event for the same reason.

To replace the two actors, the UcconX organization had to hastily cast Dacre Montgomery, Billy from Stranger Things, and Ian Somerhalder, Damon from The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017). The event also announced that it will have Rupert Grint, the Ron Weasley of the Harry Potter franchise.

Initially, fans who had gained experience with Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei could not ask for a refund: their opportunities would automatically transfer to Montgomery and Somerhalder, respectively.

But the replacement without the option to get the money back frustrated those who paid up to R$ 5 thousand to meet Eleven from Stranger Things. There were so many complaints that the organization backed off and released the refund option. If you prefer, you can return the tickets and ask for your money back. For this, the production says that it is necessary to send an email requesting the refund to the email [email protected]

Check out some comments from angry fans:

What about Millie Bobby Brown who doesn’t come to UCCONX anymore and they don’t want to refund the guys? — Lívia Leão (@liviamulder) July 27, 2022

people and millie bobby brown who tested positive for covid and won’t come to br for the ucconx event anymore. the guys will not return the tickets, they will transfer to other artists’ panels 🤡.

bug the vip ticket to see her was 5 dick. I was going to sue them — lu (@lopesvLu) July 27, 2022

UCCONX pure money laundering… WATCH CCXP AND SHOW HOW YOU MAKE AN EPIC CON — mandy (@queenheda) July 27, 2022

This ucconx smells like Netflix’s Fyre Festival. — Caio Girardi🇵🇹🇮🇹🏆🏆🏆 (@caiocastanho) July 27, 2022

On social media, fans who bought tickets to UcconX have shared images of the event and complained about disorganization. Empty stands and many unoccupied spaces at Complexo do Anhembi, in São Paulo, are also the target of public criticism.