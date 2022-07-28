Millie Bobby Brown is diagnosed with Covid-19 and does not come to SP for UcconX – 07/27/2022 – Tours

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, no longer comes to São Paulo to participate in UcconX. The actress, who was due to participate in the pop culture festival this weekend, received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 and had to cancel her trip, according to the event.

The organization claimed that the same happened to actor George Takei, who played the character Hikaru Sulu in “Star Trek”. He would be on the schedule, but he won’t be able to participate either.

As a result, the festival’s schedule, which takes place from this Wednesday (27) at Complexo do Anhembi, loses two of its main attractions. Now only confirmed the presence of Rupert Grint, who played the wizard Ron Weasley in “Harry Potter”, in addition to actor Ian Somerhalder, from “The Vampire Diaries”, and Australian Dacre Montgomery, who acted with Bobby Brown in the third season of “Stranger Things”.

Tickets to visit the event on Saturday and Sunday cost R$400, but anyone who wanted to see the actress up close needed to pay even more. Tickets to see her ranged from R$700 to R$5,400.

UcconX claims that anyone who bought tickets to see Bobby Brown can use the same tickets to find Montgomery. Tickets for attractions involving “Star Trek” veteran Takei are now valid to see Somerhalder.

But, according to the event, those who prefer can return the tickets and ask for their money back. For this, the production says that it is necessary to send an e-mail requesting the refund to the email [email protected]

To see Rupert Grint, the “Harry Potter” actor up close, you have to choose between the three packages available. The ticket sold at R$ 700 only allows the visitor to watch a panel with him. To see the panel, take a picture and ask for an autograph, you have to pay R$1,600. The most expensive package, which costs R$5,400, also entitles the artist to a group meeting between the artist and 30 fans for half an hour.

He will be at the event on Saturday (30) and Sunday (31) from 3:30 pm. It is worth mentioning that the schedule can change, so it’s good to keep an eye on the event’s social media.

Those who can’t break the budget can see Grint from further away, on the main stage of the festival – the production of UcconX guarantees that Grint will make an appearance there, but without a set time.

The Australian Dacre Montgomery, also from “Stranger Things”, appears at Anhembi also on Saturday and Sunday. Already Ian Somerhalder, actor of “The Vampire Diaries”, participates in the schedule this Thursday (28) and Friday (29). Prices and times for meetings with them are not yet available, but the event says it will be possible to buy tickets from this Wednesday on the website ticketsucconx.com.

The festival has themed environments about video games, comics, movies and pop series in a space of 144,000 m². The area dedicated to video games houses an arena where electronic game championships will take place. The Comics space exhibits an exhibition about comic books. There is even a place to talk only about Asian pop culture, with k-pop and anime.