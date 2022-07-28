Ministry of Justice opens cases against telemarketing companies for abusive service – Notícias

The Ministry of Justice opened administrative proceedings against 26 telemarketing companies for the practice of abusive service, without the authorization of consumers. If the rules are not complied with, the fine could reach R$13 million for each company.

On the list are banks, telecommunications companies and telemarketing centers, which were notified to present a defense. The measure is a result of the decision that banned irregular activity across the country on July 18.





Senacon (National Consumer Bureau), linked to the ministry, reported that 14,547 complaints were registered about abusive service in the last three years.

The leaders of the Procons, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and the ANPD (National Data Protection Authority) were warned about the opening of the processes, so that they take the measures they deem appropriate.





Illegal

The ministry concluded, from the analysis of the complaints, that consumer data is obtained illegally, without consent. According to the folder, the practice of abusive active telemarketing violates the precepts of the Consumer Protection Code, the General Data Protection Law and the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.





whistleblower channel

On July 20, the ministry opened an internet channel for citizens to denounce companies that insist on abusive telemarketing, denuncia-telemarketing.mj.gov.br.

In the electronic form, consumers must enter, among other information, the date and origination number of the call with area code (if any), the name of the telemarketer or which company it represents and whether permission has been given to offer products and services.