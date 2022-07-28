Mother of a boy who killed his ex in downtown Rio tied up her son with the help of relatives to hand him over to the police

The confessed murderer of his ex-partner, hairdresser Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira, 23, Queven da Silva e Silva, 26, was only arrested shortly after the crime thanks to the intervention of his own mother. In a statement given at the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), the woman – a 40-year-old general service assistant – said that, upon learning of what had happened, she began to try to locate Queven, so that he could present himself to the authorities. . Sarah was shot dead in the early hours of this Tuesday, in downtown Rio, in the house she shared with her mother, a sister and the two children she had with the executioner. The 2-month-old baby and 4-year-old boy were at home when the father broke in and opened fire.

In the statement from Queven’s mother, obtained by EXTRA, she reports that, around 5 am, she received a message from another son in which he said he had heard “a rumor” that his brother “had done something bad to Sarah”. The woman says that she started to try to make contact with the boy “several times”, until she received a confession in response, in which an alleged betrayal was cited, although the couple was already separated. “She was cheating on me. I warned her, ‘She does whatever, but she doesn’t cheat on me,'” Queven wrote to his mother, according to the affidavit.

Later, the woman learned that her son was in Morro dos Prazeres, in the central region of Rio, where they both live. She claims that she then “went to Queven while he was drugged and drunk”, but that she “convinced him to turn himself in”. Another document attached to the DHC investigation, in which the murderer was arrested in flagrante delicto, details that, despite having “initially accepted” the suggestion, the boy began to resist the idea, “which is why” his mother “tied him , with the help of other family members”.

In her statement, the criminal’s mother explains that the relatives “were afraid that Queven would give up and run away in the middle of the way” and that, “therefore, they tied his feet and hands”. The group then went down with the immobilized boy to Rua Almirante Alexandrino, one of the main access roads to the community, “where they were received by the military police”, according to the mother’s report to the agents.

Initially, the spokesman for the Military Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, went so far as to disclose that Queven would have been the target of the “trafficking court”, which would not have accepted the crime and would execute it. He said that the killer was located by a team of the 5th BPM (Praça da Harmonia) tied up and ended up being rescued by the agents. The mother’s testimony was only given to the specialist after this first version was made public.

The general services assistant also spoke to investigators about her son’s past links with organized crime — he has 47 police stints, including robbery, drug trafficking and murder, and had been on the run from Rio de Janeiro’s justice system since 2016. There were at least eight outstanding arrest warrants against Queven. The mother confirmed that he “has already been part of the drug trade in Morro dos Prazeres”, but believes that, currently, her son is “only a drug user, although he still maintains friendship with the local drug dealers and lives among them”. . She said that he uses “cocaine and a perfume launcher”, having never been “interned for treatment of chemical dependence”.

When heard, the woman also commented on the relationship of about seven years maintained by her son with Sarah. Like other witnesses, she recalled that their coexistence “has always been troubled, with several fights”. “Queven has already assaulted Sarah on two other occasions, having been hospitalized and hospitalized as a result of the assaults,” said the killer’s mother.

According to DHC police officers who were at the scene of the crime, the boy arrived at the victim’s house around 4:20 am and fired three shots into the air. Upon entering the house, Queven shot the woman several times, who died instantly. In the room where Sarah was, experts from the Civil Police found 16 pistol cartridges.

The hairdresser was buried this Wednesday afternoon, at the Catumbi Cemetery, in the Central Region of Rio. The burial was attended by about 40 relatives and friends, who declined to comment. Queven, on the other hand, must undergo a custody hearing this Thursday, as reported by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.